Maple Ridge's Smyth bags bronze in Rio

Tristan Smyth ( on the left) with his teammates at the Paralympic Games in Rio.

Maple Ridge’s Tristan Smyth is bringing home some nice hardware from the Paralympic Games in Rio, when he arrives this Wednesday.

As part of the Canadian T53-54 4x400m wheelchair relay team, Smyth and his teammates, Brent Lakatos, Curtis Thom, and Alex Dupont, brought home the bronze in the event.

“He was quite focused going into it – a little bit nervous, but certainly keyed up to it,” said his dad, Jonathan Smyth.



Originally, Smyth, 30, and his teammates finished fourth in the original final, but an appeal from Athletics Canada gave them another go at it.

“The track referee set up the Canadians next exchange in the outside lane. This cost Canada as they would lose their position to finish fourth,” Athletics Canada said on their website. “Team Canada staff appealed the decision and a re-race was ordered at the end of the session.”

This decision was “very unusual,” Jonathan commented. “You’ve got to imagine us watching the first race saying, ‘oh darn,’ and then an hour or so later hearing rumours that something is happening."

Sure enough, "about an hour and a bit later, we go word that they were going to re-run the race.”

All the competitors ran a “clean race,” he added. “They were pretty tight... right up to the end, and finished just microseconds apart, and ended up in bronze which was just fantastic."

But that wasn’t all the team accomplished.

“In the morning race they beat their own national record, and then in the winning race, they beat that time by a second and a half,” he explained. “Not only did they get the medal, they beat their own records.”

As a family, Jonathan said, “we’re just ecstatic and couldn’t be happier for him or they team, and how they represented themselves for Canada.”