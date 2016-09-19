Canoe and kayak competitors converge on Maple Ridge's Whonnock Lake

Whonnock Lake played host to the 2016 Pacific Cup recently.

And in the end, it was the Burnaby Canoe and Kayak Club that walked away with the top prize.

Burnaby earned 419 overall points during the regatta on Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake.

In second was False Creek Racing Canoe Club with 393 points followed by Bellingham Youth Paddle Sports with 325 points. In total 294 athletes from 17 clubs from as far as Washington State, Calgary and Yukon competed.

The Burnaby paddlers also captured three Pacific Division burgees – U15 men, U15 women, and U15 overall.

For False Creek, their second place finish is the culmination of four years of hard work.

In 2013 the club had one paddler at Pacific Cup and finished 10th. In 2016, 28 paddlers competed, winning the Pacific Division’s U11 men, U11 overall, U13 men, U13 women and U13 overall burgees and they received the Team Spirit and Sportsmanship award.

Pacific Division burgee results:

U11 men: False Creek RCC

U11 women: Pemberton Canoe Association

U11 overall: False Creek RCC

U13 men: False Creek Racing Canoe Club

U13 women: False Creek Racing Canoe Club

U13 overall: False Creek Racing Canoe Club

U15 men: Burnaby Canoe and Kayak Club

U15 women: Burnaby Canoe and Kayak Club

U15 overall: Burnaby Canoe and Kayak Club

Novice Master Para men: Nelson Kayak and Canoe Club

Novice Master Para women: Ridge Canoe and Kayak Club

Novice Master Para overall: Ridge Canoe and Kayak Club

The 2016 Pacific Cup wraps up the sprint competition season.

Next on the calendar is the 2016 Fall Training Camp, Awards Banquet and Fall Conference on November 11 to 13th in Burnaby.