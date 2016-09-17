- Home
Sports
PHOTOS: Pitt Meadows Secondary defeats Surrey's Frank Hurt football team
Pitt Meadows defeated Frank hurt Secondary on Friday night.
Surrey's Frank Hurt Secondary football team fell to Pitt Meadows Secondary on Friday night.
The game took place in Pitt Meadows, and saw the home team walk away with a convincing win of 27-13.
See photos from the game HERE
