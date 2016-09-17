  • Connect with Us

PHOTOS: Pitt Meadows Secondary defeats Surrey's Frank Hurt football team

Pitt Meadows defeated Frank hurt Secondary on Friday night. - Patrick Bartolo / Special to The TIMES
Pitt Meadows defeated Frank hurt Secondary on Friday night.
— image credit: Patrick Bartolo / Special to The TIMES
Surrey's Frank Hurt Secondary football team fell to Pitt Meadows Secondary on Friday night.

The game took place in Pitt Meadows, and saw the home team walk away with a convincing win of 27-13.

