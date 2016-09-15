Maple Ridge gym club owner shines at Seattle tournament

MAple Ridge gym owner Matt Kwan won gold in the expert no gi division at the North American Grappling Association tournament in Seattle recently.

On September 10, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu prospect Matt Kwan – who recently opened up a training club in Maple Ridge – won gold in the expert no gi division at the North American Grappling Association tournament in Seattle in the 159.9 lbs division.

He was able to win his first match by heel hook submission, and win in the finals by points.

It's the first NAGA championship for the young brown belt, who has been very active lately on the Northwest BJJ scene.

He recently moved his club On Guard BJJ to Maple Ridge and is the owner and co-founder of the team.

“We have a great crew of grapplers of all levels training together and learning from one another. It’s a great room to be in, and I’m excited to keep on training, teaching, and competing," he said.

His club opened in his hometown of Port Coquitlam on Aug. 1, 2015, and he received his brown belt on the same day.

He has recently moved into Fraser’s Kickboxing on 227th street, where he is sharing his style of grappling with the Maple Ridge area.

His business partner, Mike Lee, is a second degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and a black belt in Judo. Both men are highly regarded instructors in Western Canada, and believe in a well-rounded understanding of the grappling arts.

“All of my coaches have really given me so much support and guidance throughout my journey, and I love passing on that instruction to my students," Kwan said. "We have students who train for different reasons. Some want to learn how to defend themselves, or be high-level competitors, and others just want to get in great shape and have fun."

Kwan himself is currently training for a tournament in October in Kelowna.

He works full time as a red seal chef at the Marriott Vancouver downtown, and is transitioning his career into a full-time BJJ instructor. He is also teaching classes during the week at East Van BJJ and Burnaby BJJ.

“This is what I love to do," he said. "Share the art, train hard, compete, and change lives.”

For more information on how to receive a free trial of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training, call 778-869-4104, or visit OGBJJ’s website www.onguardfc.com.