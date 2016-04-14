Ridge Meadows Bruins player suits up for Canada

Ridge Meadows Bruins rugby player, Joshua Ladd made his debut on the international stage recently.

At the end of August, Ladd suited up for the Wolverines, Canada’s National Men’s Rugby League team.

He was flown to Hawaii in order to play his first ever match against the higher ranked Fijian national team at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

Though Canada lost the game 26 points to 12, it was hailed as an excellent performance by many who expected Fiji to reach at least 50 points.

"Josh has been a committed member of the Bruins for many years now, and his contributions to the team and the rugby community both on and off the field are unmatched by any of its other members," said Bruins spokesperson, Paul Satnfield. "He brings a level of skill, determination, and level-headedness that sets the bar for those who play around him."

While the Bruins play Rugby Union, the most globally popular and recognized version of rugby, Ladd was selected to play Rugby League, the less recognized of the two codes.

"His selection for the national team is even more impressive given that he has only partaken in Rugby League for two short summer seasons, the previous of which saw him be selected for the BC Bulldogs, our provincial side," Stanfield furthered.

This swap in codes also comes with a change in game dynamics and rules, something "he has clearly been quick to adapt to," Stanfield added.

"As fellow players and friends, the Bruins are all extremely proud of Josh’s accomplishments and eager to see where his future may lie. For now, however, we are looking ahead to our fall season and anticipating the return of our captain and one of our most decorated players."