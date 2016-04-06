Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows well represented at upcoming 55-plus BC Games

The 55-plus BC Games are being held in Coquitlam next Tuesday to Saturday, Sept. 20 to 24.

The 55-plus BC Games are about to begin in Coquitlam.

And Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be well represented with participants in a plethora of sports.

The games run Sept. 20 to 24.

More than 3,200 athletes and their families, coaches, and 1,200 volunteers and fans will converge upon Coquitlam for the multi-faceted sporting event.

Maple Ridge

Franco Longo – archery

Louise Busch – bridge

Myrna Dinwoodie – bridge

Trish Wintle – dragon boat race

Carmon Bailey – five pin bowling

Louise Charette –five pin bowling

Lorraine Penner – five pin bowling

Edith Smith – five pin bowling

Darlene Szabo – five pin bowling

Glenn Fox – hockey

Gordon Gibson – hockey

Todd Langston – hockey

Dave MacPhail – hockey

Pat Mosdell – hockey

Conrad Penner – hockey

Bob Salo – hockey

Gary Shellborn – hockey

John Wolff – hockey

Vince Bhauruth – pickleball

Adele Cloete – pickleball

Bonnie Godfrey – pickleball

Norm Krentz – pickleball

Ethel Krentz – pickleball

Bob Leishman – pickleball

David Moys – pickleball

Dan Potvin – pickleball

Stephanie Potvin – pickleball

Edward Salvail – pickleball

Helen Ahnert – slo-pitch

Bob Asher – slo-pitch

Al Didrikson – slo-pitch

Bruce Festing – slo-pitch

Raye Kelly – slo-pitch

Jim Kilner – slo-pitch

Louise March – slo-pitch

Geoff McElgunn – slo-pitch

Cindy Murphy – slo-pitch

Rod Murphy – slo-pitch

Rob Nehaj – slo-pitch

Marjorie Pastro – slo-pitch

Dave Pringle – slo-pitch

Bill Slaughter – slo-pitch

Ann Steen – slo-pitch

Bert Blast – soccer

Miles Mithrush – soccer

Ronnie Slapinski – soccer

Don Wigman – soccer

Bill Bryan – soccer

John Convey – swimming

Paul Scanlon – swimming

Myriam Luft-Schanofski – swimming

Susan Ford – tennis

John Mason – tennis

Ken Townsend – track and field

Jose Viveiros – track and field

Pitt Meadows

Carell Felgnar – golf

Mark Booth – hockey

James McCloskey – hockey

Ross Deakin – pickleball

Jim Murden – pickleball

Sally Murden – pickleball

Sherri Ford – slo-pitch

Janice Garis – slo-pitch

Sue Harmston – slo-pitch

Sheila McFadden – slo-pitch

Sheila Plummer – slo-pitch

Don Plummer – slo-pitch

Jacquie Stratton – slo-pitch

Ken Crompton – soccer

Anne MacDonald – swimming