Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows well represented at upcoming 55-plus BC Games
The 55-plus BC Games are about to begin in Coquitlam.
And Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be well represented with participants in a plethora of sports.
The games run Sept. 20 to 24.
More than 3,200 athletes and their families, coaches, and 1,200 volunteers and fans will converge upon Coquitlam for the multi-faceted sporting event.
Maple Ridge
Franco Longo – archery
Louise Busch – bridge
Myrna Dinwoodie – bridge
Trish Wintle – dragon boat race
Carmon Bailey – five pin bowling
Louise Charette –five pin bowling
Lorraine Penner – five pin bowling
Edith Smith – five pin bowling
Darlene Szabo – five pin bowling
Glenn Fox – hockey
Gordon Gibson – hockey
Todd Langston – hockey
Dave MacPhail – hockey
Pat Mosdell – hockey
Conrad Penner – hockey
Bob Salo – hockey
Gary Shellborn – hockey
John Wolff – hockey
Vince Bhauruth – pickleball
Adele Cloete – pickleball
Bonnie Godfrey – pickleball
Norm Krentz – pickleball
Ethel Krentz – pickleball
Bob Leishman – pickleball
David Moys – pickleball
Dan Potvin – pickleball
Stephanie Potvin – pickleball
Edward Salvail – pickleball
Helen Ahnert – slo-pitch
Bob Asher – slo-pitch
Al Didrikson – slo-pitch
Bruce Festing – slo-pitch
Raye Kelly – slo-pitch
Jim Kilner – slo-pitch
Louise March – slo-pitch
Geoff McElgunn – slo-pitch
Cindy Murphy – slo-pitch
Rod Murphy – slo-pitch
Rob Nehaj – slo-pitch
Marjorie Pastro – slo-pitch
Dave Pringle – slo-pitch
Bill Slaughter – slo-pitch
Ann Steen – slo-pitch
Bert Blast – soccer
Miles Mithrush – soccer
Ronnie Slapinski – soccer
Don Wigman – soccer
Bill Bryan – soccer
John Convey – swimming
Paul Scanlon – swimming
Myriam Luft-Schanofski – swimming
Susan Ford – tennis
John Mason – tennis
Ken Townsend – track and field
Jose Viveiros – track and field
Pitt Meadows
Carell Felgnar – golf
Mark Booth – hockey
James McCloskey – hockey
Ross Deakin – pickleball
Jim Murden – pickleball
Sally Murden – pickleball
Sherri Ford – slo-pitch
Janice Garis – slo-pitch
Sue Harmston – slo-pitch
Sheila McFadden – slo-pitch
Sheila Plummer – slo-pitch
Don Plummer – slo-pitch
Jacquie Stratton – slo-pitch
Ken Crompton – soccer
Anne MacDonald – swimming