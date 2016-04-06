  • Connect with Us

Sports

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows well represented at upcoming 55-plus BC Games

The 55-plus BC Games are being held in Coquitlam next Tuesday to Saturday, Sept. 20 to 24. - Special to The TIMES
The 55-plus BC Games are being held in Coquitlam next Tuesday to Saturday, Sept. 20 to 24.
— image credit: Special to The TIMES
  • by  Troy Landreville - Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Times
  •  posted Sep 15, 2016 at 10:00 AM

The 55-plus BC Games are about to begin in Coquitlam.

And Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be well represented with participants in a plethora of sports.

The games run Sept. 20 to 24.

More than 3,200 athletes and their families, coaches, and 1,200 volunteers and fans will converge upon Coquitlam for the multi-faceted sporting event.

Maple Ridge

Franco Longo – archery

Louise Busch – bridge

Myrna Dinwoodie – bridge

Trish Wintle – dragon boat race

Carmon Bailey    – five pin bowling

Louise Charette –five pin bowling

Lorraine Penner – five pin bowling

Edith Smith – five pin bowling

Darlene Szabo    – five pin bowling

Glenn Fox – hockey

Gordon Gibson     – hockey

Todd Langston     – hockey

Dave MacPhail – hockey

Pat Mosdell – hockey

Conrad Penner – hockey

Bob Salo – hockey

Gary Shellborn – hockey

John Wolff – hockey

Vince Bhauruth – pickleball

Adele Cloete – pickleball

Bonnie Godfrey – pickleball

Norm Krentz – pickleball

Ethel Krentz – pickleball

Bob Leishman – pickleball

David Moys – pickleball

Dan Potvin – pickleball

Stephanie Potvin – pickleball

Edward Salvail – pickleball

Helen Ahnert – slo-pitch

Bob Asher – slo-pitch

Al Didrikson – slo-pitch

Bruce Festing – slo-pitch

Raye Kelly – slo-pitch

Jim Kilner – slo-pitch

Louise March – slo-pitch

Geoff McElgunn – slo-pitch

Cindy Murphy – slo-pitch

Rod Murphy – slo-pitch

Rob Nehaj – slo-pitch

Marjorie Pastro – slo-pitch

Dave Pringle – slo-pitch

Bill Slaughter – slo-pitch

Ann Steen – slo-pitch

Bert Blast – soccer

Miles Mithrush – soccer

Ronnie Slapinski – soccer

Don Wigman – soccer

Bill Bryan    – soccer

John Convey – swimming

Paul Scanlon – swimming

Myriam Luft-Schanofski – swimming

Susan Ford – tennis

John Mason – tennis

Ken Townsend – track and field

Jose Viveiros – track and field

Pitt Meadows

Carell Felgnar – golf

Mark Booth – hockey

James McCloskey – hockey

Ross Deakin – pickleball

Jim Murden – pickleball

Sally Murden – pickleball

Sherri Ford – slo-pitch

Janice Garis – slo-pitch

Sue Harmston – slo-pitch

Sheila McFadden – slo-pitch

Sheila Plummer – slo-pitch

Don Plummer – slo-pitch

Jacquie Stratton – slo-pitch

Ken Crompton – soccer

Anne MacDonald – swimming

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event