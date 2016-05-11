Maple Ridge swimmer shines during international games at UBC

At the Americas Masters Games in UBC, Myriam Luft Schanofski swam to five medals including a gold, three silvers, and a bronze.

It’s hard to believe that at one time, Maple Ridge senior Myriam Luft-Schanofski panicked in deep water, and learned how to swim from a book.

The 77-year-old overcame her fear and has since immersed herself in the world of competitive swimming.

Schanofski returned from the Americas Masters Games in UBC with five medals.

Competing in the 75 to 79 age division, Schanofski won gold in the 50m fly, silvers in the 200m IM, 100m freestyle, and 100m fly, and a bronze in a 50m freestyle event that included seven swimmers.

The nine-day event featuring participants from 52 countries was promoted as “promoting an active and healthy lifestyle by encouraging any and all participants aged 30 to 100-plus to continue to strive towards sporting success, and have fun in the process.”

Schanofski described the games as “kind of overwhelming.”

“When I practise myself, I do the 400m IM, and I do almost 1,600 metres,” she explained, “but here, it was only the 200m IM and I was so scared. I guess it was the stress and all the people you have to compete against. It’s not like when you do it on your own and you can do whatever you want to do.”

When the event was over, Schanofski felt relief, and happiness.

“I was very proud of myself,” she said.

This was Schanofski’s second go-around at these games.

In 2003, at 64 years old, she returned home with three blue first place ribbons in swimming.

Thirteen years later she’s still swimming – and winning medals.

Schanofski has come a long way from when she first swam in El Salvador.

“I learned how to swim with a book and I didn’t have access to a pool,” she said. “As soon as I could get to a lake, or something like that, I was swimming. But when I couldn’t touch the bottom, I panicked.”

In Canada, Schanofski began competing in the 55-plus BC Games.

During her first games experience in Kelowna, endurance was a challenge.

“I could do 25s [metre swims], but I almost had a heart attack with the 50 metres [events],” Schanofski recalled.

Jumping into the pool to start races was also nerve-wracking.

“I said, ‘I cannot jump that high!’” she reflected. “I was scared to jump [into the water to start the race].”

She finished fourth, out of four competitors, and was thrilled with the result.

“I was so proud that I came fourth, it was my first competition,” Schanofski said.

She said swimming keeps her feeling young and fit.

“I feel good,” she said.

“I wish everybody would do it because some people, they complain and they are younger than I am. I say, ‘I think you have to get off of the coach. Don’t watch so much television and spend 50 minutes to walk or do something with your day.”

Next up for Schanofski: swimming at the 29th annual 55-plus BC Games in Coquitlam Sept. 20 to 24.

The games include more than 3,200 athletes and their families, coaches, and 1,200 volunteers and fans.