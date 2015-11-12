Fighter who trains in Pitt Meadows scores first UFC bout

Jeremy Kennedy was training at Scorpion MMA in Pitt Meadows earlier this summer when he got the phone call.

On the other end of the line was the opportunity of a lifetime.

Kennedy, 23, is a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, based in Surrey, but who also regularly trains and teaches at Scorpion..

He’s spent the last three years fighting professionally and has trained in boxing and jiu-jitsu since he was 13.

That phone call would be another step in his career: It was the UFC, giving him the chance to set foot inside the infamous octagon, in front of a hometown crowd at Rogers Arena, at the end of August – just five weeks away.

“I didn’t have to think twice,” Kennedy recalled. “I just said okay.”

But it wasn’t five weeks of smooth sailing, however.

Typically, the UFC will notify its fighters eight weeks in advance of when they’re scheduled, but “I guess the guy they originally wanted to do it backed out, so that’s why it was a little bit shorter notice,” Kennedy said.

“They offered me a shot, but I had to go up one weight class.”

Kennedy trains as a featherweight, but the match was set in the lightweight category.

“It wasn’t ideal having to go up a weight class, but it was for the UFC, so you’re just going to do it,” he said.

Kennedy managed to accomplish the task, and didn’t think the change in weight class “was going to be that big of a deal.”

But, in the actual fight itself, “I definitely felt it – he was a lot bigger.” Kennedy weighed in at 160 pounds, while his opponent was 173.

“You feel those pounds in a fight,” he said. “As soon the fight was over I decided I was going back down to my weight class.”

However, Kennedy still won his first UFC fight, and brought his career total thus far to a flawless 9-0.

When it came to fighting under the bright lights and on the big stage at Rogers Arena, Kennedy said it was a mix of thoughts and emotions, depending on the timeline.

He recalled feeling “a lot more nervous farther out from the fight.” As it drew closer, Kennedy said he was still nervous, but at the same time wanted to get it done.

“You try to build yourself up for it, in advance, but at the same time, without actually doing it, you kind of say ‘oh, I ‘ll be fine.’”

Then, the big night rolls around, and “you’re ready to go, and you’ve got goosebumps as they’re announcing your name. It’s pretty crazy. I don’t even know what i was thinking.”

The fight began, and Kennedy was back in his element.

“I was back in the mindset of it just being another fight,” he remembered. “I didn’t even think about the lights and camera in between rounds.”

However, there is a moment from the evening though, that sticks out in his mind.

“Getting my hand raised as the winner at the end of my fight when it was all done,” he said.

And while his big debut may have come to an end, there’s still more to come for Kennedy.

Considered “basically part” of the UFC roster now, Kennedy explained that the contract he signed for this fight was actually four-fight contract.

However, the UFC reserves the fight to terminate the contract at any time.

“Some guys go out there and bomb their first two or even three fights, and they won’t even get a fourth one,” Kennedy furthered. “So at least I got off on a good start.”

His goal remains crystal clear.

“Keep winning,” he said. “Keep making the money, keep moving up the ranks, and keep making an me for myself.”

His long-term life goal, is to “build my own brand and name value, because one day I’d eventually like to open my own gym, so when I’m no longer fighting I can teach people what I’ve spent my life learning.”

He credits his family’s support for helping him chase his dream.

“My parents are super supportive of it,” he said. “I mean, they obviously don’t want to see their son get hit or knocked around, but at any chance they can, they’re supporting the life and the career I chose.”

Asked about his pre-fight mindset compared to his post-fight mindset, Kennedy said it came down to confidence.

“I’ve got the same goals, but I think the confidence is there now,” he explained.

“I’ve been in there, I’ve done it, I’ve won my first fight and I feel like a better fighter already,” he said. “I can’t wait to do it again.”