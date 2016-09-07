Meadow Ridge Knights open season with mixed results

Meadow Ridge Knights' James Launder was greeted by coaches as he was about to enter Langley's McLeod Stadium's oval turf for Saturday's peewee football game.

The Meadows Ridge Knights football season has officially kicked off.

The Knights peewee and bantam teams fell to the host North Langley Bears at McLeod Stadium last Saturday, while the Knights White Atom squad edged the Bears 24-21.

Also at McLeod, in junior bantam action on Sept. 3, Meadow Ridge’s Knights Blue lost 19-0 to North Langley.

The Knights Blue atom squad blanked the Chilliwack Giants Red 41-0 Saturday at Townsend Park in Chilliwack.

The Knights association is also home to five flag teams.