Maple Ridge boy brings home bronze from Junior Pan Ams

Isaiah Ingram brought home a bronze medal for Canada after competing in the 2016 Cadet & Junior Pan American Championships in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Isaiah Ingram has another medal to add to his already growing pile – this one memorializing his biggest accomplishment in kumite to date.

Ingram recently traveled to Ecuador, for the Cadet & Junior Pan American Championships. There he was representing Maple Ridge in the U14 kumite competition.

His dad, Robert, was happy to report that his son brought home a bronze medal in the 45-kilogram division, and was the only male athlete to medal from B.C.

In addition, he's now the youngest boy representing Canada to ever medal in an international karate event.

Canada's team included 62 athletes, and results included 32 top-ten finishes and 15 medals (including Ingram's) – a new record for team Canada.