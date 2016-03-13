New manager leads Maple Ridge curling club into new season

Golden Ears Winter Club has a new manager heading into the new season of play. Find out more at Saturday's open house.

There’s a new ‘skip’per at the helm of Golden Ears Winter Club, heading into the new season.

A provincial winner and national contender on the curling front, Dean Joanisse is stepping off the ice (at least part of the time) and into the office – taking over the duties of manager for the Maple Ridge club, said communications officer Chuck McCafferty.

“Dean was skip for his rink, which won the BC provincials — qualifying his squad for the men’s national championship competitions in 2001 and 2007,” he said.

Welcoming Joanisse aboard, McCafferty added: “We look forward to his leadership on and off the ice in the coming years.

“He was also instrumental in bringing innovations to the sport with his step-on glider for beginners. I used one on my first day two years ago, before I took the plunge and bought proper footwear.”

McCafferty is a relative newbie to the sport and to the club, and shared how much involving himself with “this group” has changed things for him.

“I was one of those retirees who used to think that curling looked like fun, but I lacked the initiative to give it a whirl. On the urging of a friend, who was a GEWC member, I gave it a try. I had no idea how much fun it was. Nor did I realize the amount of help and friendly coaching that I would receive.”

With school just around the corner, the club is gearing up for its new season, and McCafferty hopes more people will give it a chance – like he did.

“Whether you are a veteran of the sport, or have just watched and wondered from afar, there will be an opportunity for you to participate in curling this fall and winter,” he elaborated.

The club offers a complete set of leagues, as well as chances for children and adults of all skill levels to get involved.

“From junior leagues through the premium Leagues to the Haney masters; from absolute beginners to grizzled veterans, there is a place for you. Whether you have a need for competition or are looking for another way to increase your exercise and social opportunities, you can find both with the Golden Ears Winter Club,” McCafferty said.

There’s an open house planned for Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. at the curling club. It is located at the Albion Fairgrounds, and is next to Planet Ice, 23580 105th Ave. For more information, please can call 604-463-4813.

More information also available on their website.

“If you are interested at all, come have a look around and we’ll be glad to welcome you,” McCafferty concluded.