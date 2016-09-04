Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows paddlers bring home bling from nationals in Nova Scotia

Brian Malfesi brought home a gold and bronze from the national canoe championships in Nova Scotia this past week.

Maple Ridge kayaker Brian Malfesi brought home top honours in the national kayaking competitions in Nova Scotia this week.

Malaise, and five other kayakers from the Ridge Canoe Kayak Club travelled to Dartmouth, N.S. for the Canadian championships this past weekend, and according to communications officer and proud father Mike Malfesi, the team had a “good showing.”

In total, more than 1,400 paddlers from across the country took part in this annual event.

Brian Malfesi, who is a senior national team member and lead the local team, won a bronze medal in the senior men’s K1 500m and followed that up with a gold medal win in one of the premier races of the event, the senior men’s K1 1000m.

“This brought the 60-year-old Bert Oldershaw trophy back to B.C. for the first time in 20 years,” said the senior member of the Malfesi family.

Among other team highlights, Alex Brent had a strong regatta as well, bringing home bronze medals in both the U19 K1 500m and 1000m races. Brent topped it off with Mathew Koehler, earning silver in the U19 K2 1000m.

Brent and Koehler teamed up with Justin Won and Sebastian Sorescu, as well, narrowly missing a medal and placing fourth in the U19 K4 1000m.

Verna McNichol represented the Ridge Canoe Kayak Club as well, as a master paddler at the national championships.