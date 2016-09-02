- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Sports
West Coast Cup returns to Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows
Soccer ball
The West Coast Cup, hosted by West Coast Auto Group Football Club returns.
The tournament will be held throughout the long weekend, with games taking place at Albion, Samuel Robertson Technical Secondary, Thomas Haney Secondary, Pitt Meadows Athletic Park and Pitt Meadows Secondary School.
A total of 135 teams are registered to take part.
For full schedule and details, visit westcoastfc.ca.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.