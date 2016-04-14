Ridge Meadows Flames prepping for 2016/17 PJHL season

The Ridge Meadows Flames are about to embark on a brand new junior B hockey season.

The junior B hockey season is inching closer.

And judging by the number of pre-season games the Ridge Meadows Flames are squeezing one more exhibition contest in, before their games start to count.

The Flames host the Mission City Outlaw in Pacific Junior Hockey League pre-season action Friday at Planet Ice. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

A week later, on Friday, Sept. 9, the Flames play their home opener against the Surrey Knights at Planet Ice. That game also has a 7:30 p.m. opening puck drop.

The very next night, Saturday, Sept. 10, the Flames return to the ice to take on the Port Moody Panthers at Port Moody Arena.

The Flames will be looking to improve from last season’s 19-20-2-3 campaign, which placed them fourth in the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s Harold Brittain Conference.

They are coming off a very impressive playoff run that saw the Flames take the Harold Brittain frontrunners, the Mission City Outlaws, to the limit in their best-of-seven series, before the Outlaws prevailed.

The Flames are hosting their 11th annual Pre-game Tailgate Party BBQ by donation prior to their Sept. 9 home opener against the Knights.

The event includes live music, prizes, and giveaways.

The BBQ starts two hours before game time, at 5:30 p.m.