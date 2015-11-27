  • Connect with Us

Bateson grapples to global gold in world master jiu jitsu

Martial arts instructor Perry Bateson continues to compete in jiu jitsu to test himself and set an example to his students in Maple Ridge. - TIMES files
  • by  Troy Landreville - Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Times
  • posted Sep 1, 2016 at 10:00 AM

A veteran Maple Ridge martial arts instructor struck gold in Las Vegas.

Perry Bateson, who operates Bateson’s Martial Arts, North-west Jiu Jitsu, and Kinderkicks, came home with gold from the World Master Jiu-Jitsu IBJJF Championship Aug. 25 to 27.

Bateson defeated an opponent from Belgium to win the 55-plus brown belt lightweight division.

“I got the take down so I established points first, and then I just managed my top game, and I didn’t let him get any points,” Bateson said. “I didn’t submit him. I just won on points.”

Bateson said he wants to set an example for his students: “If I am going to ask my students to compete, or they want to compete, I need to make sure that I show them that their coach competes as well,” he said. “That’s important to me.”

The event involved 800 competitors ranging from blue belts to black belts.

Competitors were categorized by age, weight, and belt ranking.

Bateson said this is the first time he has been matched against someone his own age.

He usually faces competitors 20 and 30 years his junior.

“I love to compete and for me, at my age, it’s not about winning its about competing obviously I go to win because that’s what I need to do, you need to show up do your very best,” Bateson said. “The need to win is not why I compete. It’s the feeling and ability at 55 to be able to compete.”

