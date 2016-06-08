Maple Ridge Burrards, Victoria Shamrocks battle for WLA title

Maple Ridge Burrards’ Sam Cook pulled away from a Victoria Shamrocks checker during Tuesday’s WLA playoff game at Planet Ice.

There are few to no guarantees in the topsy turvy Western Lacrosse Association championship series between the Maple Ridge Burrards and Victoria Shamrocks.

But one thing’s for sure – there will be a game six at Planet Ice on Friday.

The Shamrocks made certain of that by edging the Burrards 11-8 Tuesday at Planet Ice to even the series at two games apiece.

So, what started out as a best-of-seven series has now come down to a best-of-three.

The team that wins two games will not only capture the league playoff crown, but will also book a trip to a yet-to-be-determined destination in Ontario to play for the Mann Cup national championship.

Whoever wins game five, which took place tonight (Aug. 31) at Victoria’s The Q Center, will hold the hammer going into Friday.

Once again, the Burrards were forced to play catch-up, this time on Tuesday, in front of a near full house at Planet Ice.

They fell behind 3-0 early before battling back to make it 4-3 by the end the first period.

The second frame followed a similar pattern, with the Shamrocks jumping ahead 7-4 and then taking a 9-7 advantage in the intermission.

The third period saw the Shamrocks score two goals to the Burrards’ one.

Corey Small (three goals, two assists), recently named league MVP Rhys Duch (two goals, four assists), Jeff Shattler (two goals, three assists), and Chris Wardle (two goals, two assists) led the Shamrocks offensively.

Ben McIntosh tallied a hat trick and one assist while Riley Loewen potted a pair for the Burrards in a losing cause.

FINAL WHISTLE: Game time Friday at Planet Ice is 6 p.m.

If the series goes the full seven games, the Burrards and Shamrocks will meet Sunday night at The Q Center to decide the WLA champion.

Whichever team wins the WLA title will play either the Six Nations Chiefs or the Peterborough Lakers, who are battling it out to decide Ontario’s Major Series Lacrosse titleholder.

The WLA has handed out awards for the 2016 campaign.

Burrards’ bench boss Rob Williams was named Coach of the Year, while forward Mike Mallory earned first team all-star honours.

Maple Ridge netminder Frank Scigliano made the WLA’s second all-star team.

