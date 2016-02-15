Axe throwing proves 'exhilarating' for Maple Ridge woman

Maple Ridge resident and Bad Axe thrower Karyssa Adesiyan.

Maple Ridge resident Karyssa Adesiyan still remembers feeling daunted and a little nervous before she threw her first axe.

Now, around two months after that first toss, she calls axe throwing an “exhilarating” experience.

“I had always found the idea of throwing an axe intriguing, but of course, had nowhere to do it,” she said.

And it was after this first throw – while attending an open house at Bad Axe Throwing (an Ontario-based company that has recently opened up shop in B.C.) – that Adesiyan became hooked.

“Axe throwing can be for anyone,” the 19-year-old said. “No matter your size or strength, axe throwing can be a fun activity for you to do because it doesn’t discriminate.”

It’s also great for team building “because what’s better than building trust than throwing axes?” she said.

In fact, Adesiyan took such a shine to the sport, that “Melanie Willamson, The Queen of Axes, offered me a job [as an axe throwing host] because of my positive and enthusiastic approach to the sport,” she said. “I couldn’t not accept.”

For Adesiyan, the appeal of the sport lies in “the power that comes from throwing an axe,” which, she said, is addicting.

“You have to put a lot of trust in yourself and in your axe,” she added. “I like to say that axe throwing is a perfect balance between distance, speed, and precision. You will become accurate in time, but finding your stance is the most important part.”

Additionally, she said, there are “so many different ways” to throw an axe: “underhand, one hand, two at once, or on one leg.”

There is also “lot of experimentation that comes with the sport that you can’t find anywhere else.”

It’s a passion for the sport she wants others to feel, and she encouraged people to give it a go.

“Within one session you can be throwing like a pro,” she said. “Your throwing host or hostess will take you through the basics and safety rules. Then from there, you can experiment with distance, speed, hand positions, you name it.”

And people shouldn’t be intimidated by what they see on TV, Adesiyan insisted.

“A lot of people assume that you need to hurl the axe like a Game of Thrones character,” she explained.

“While we encourage putting all your power behind the axe, we also encourage a more subtle approach. If you can master your stance and find your perfect distance, the axe will do the work for you,” Adesiyan elaborated.

Currently, there isn’t an axe throwing operation in Maple Ridge, so Adesiyan operates out of a facility in Surrey.

However, that hasn’t stopped her desire to bring it closer to home.

“I have been trying to get my mom to get some boards and an axe for our backyard,” she laughed.

For those looking to check out Bad Axe Throwing, “our events are by appointment only and hopefully in the future drop-in appointments will be opened,” she said. “We are also starting leagues come this September, which you can get information on by going to our website.”

Ultimately, while the core of the activity is throwing an axe at a target, “Bad Axe is about connecting with your friends and family, mastering a new skill, and learning how to become a lumberjack or lumberjill,” she concluded.