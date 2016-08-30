  • Connect with Us

Ball hockey kids gather in Albion

The Burnett Fellowship Ball Hockey Tournament included kids and parents and was held outside Albion Elementary on Aug. 25. - Special to The TIMES
The Burnett Fellowship Ball Hockey Tournament was a celebration of hockey, community, and summer.

The wrap-up tourney ran Aug. 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Albion Elementary.

Roughly 30 young players as well as parents took part in the tournament, which includes a free barbecue and candy provided by the local church to celebrate a great fun-filled season.

“It went really well,” organizer Glory Destura said.

The tournament was the wrap-up to a summer-long ball hockey series, which was made possible thanks to a cash donation to Burnett from Art Van Pelt, who made the donation in memory of his wife, Susan, a teacher’s assistant who passed away after a battle with lung cancer, as a result of smoking.

Destura said the decision was made to use the money for a community endeavour, and the twice-weekly summer ball hockey series was born.

At Burnett we do free funerals for people who are in need. About two years ago Susan Van Pelt died and she was a person who worked in the school district.

Every summer, games are played Tuesday and Thursday nights at Albion Elementary, and are open to every kid in the community.

