Ball hockey kids gather in Albion

The Burnett Fellowship Ball Hockey Tournament included kids and parents and was held outside Albion Elementary on Aug. 25.

The Burnett Fellowship Ball Hockey Tournament was a celebration of hockey, community, and summer.

The wrap-up tourney ran Aug. 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Albion Elementary.

Roughly 30 young players as well as parents took part in the tournament, which includes a free barbecue and candy provided by the local church to celebrate a great fun-filled season.

“It went really well,” organizer Glory Destura said.

The tournament was the wrap-up to a summer-long ball hockey series, which was made possible thanks to a cash donation to Burnett from Art Van Pelt, who made the donation in memory of his wife, Susan, a teacher’s assistant who passed away after a battle with lung cancer, as a result of smoking.

Destura said the decision was made to use the money for a community endeavour, and the twice-weekly summer ball hockey series was born.

At Burnett we do free funerals for people who are in need. About two years ago Susan Van Pelt died and she was a person who worked in the school district.

Every summer, games are played Tuesday and Thursday nights at Albion Elementary, and are open to every kid in the community.