Maple Ridge’s Lee golfed in Barrie

The Canadian Junior Golf Association is designed to provide Canada's junior golfers with 'the necessary skills and knowledge required to lay a foundation for a future in competitive golf.'

Maple Ridge’s Esther Subin Lee was among the Canadian Junior Golf Association (CJGA) golfers who joined other junior golfers from the U.S. Aug. 22 to 25 at Barrie, Ontario’s Highlands Golf Course, for the AJGA’s Under Armour Canadian Championship.

Subin Lee joined other golfers in the 12-18 girls age group.

A total of 96 golfers competed in the 54-hole stroke-play event this year, four of whom being past AJGA champions. Furthermore, six Canadian provinces were represented, along with 16 states and three countries.

This tournament marked the fourth time the CJGA has partnered with the AJGA to bring an AJGA event to Canada.

“Each year, the partnership between the organizations grows stronger and the CJGA is very pleased to have the opportunity to team up with the AJGA,” said CJGA managing director of tour operations, John Lawrence.

“The level of competition put forward by players from the AJGA, provides an incredibly beneficial learning experience for our junior golfers and we look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come.”