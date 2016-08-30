Maple Ridge’s Ladd joins Isles

Andrew Ladd, a Maple Ridge Hometown Hero, joins the New York Islanders via free agency this season.

Maple Ridge hometown hero, hockey star Andrew Ladd, is gearing up to join his fourth NHL team, the New York Islanders.

Drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round, fourth overall, in the 2014 NHL draft, Ladd, 30, has split his NHL career with the Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, and Winnipeg Jets.

The left winger’s was named as Winnipeg’s captain in 2010, and his best statistical season was 2014/15, when Ladd tallied 24 goals and 62 points with the Jets.

Last season he tallied eight goals and 12 points with the Blackhawks after joining his former team via trade.

The Islanders signed Ladd as an unrestricted free agent this summer.

In the first year of the Hometown Hero program, 1998, 12 athletes were honoured. Since then either one, two, or three athletes have been honoured every year.

The criteria for Hometown Heroes are that they must have attended local schools, come through local sports organizations and gone on to compete or participate at an international level.

Ladd is in elite company as a Hometown Hero. Others include Greg Moore, Cam Neely, Larry Walker, and Andrew Ladd as well as Olympians Lesley McPherson and Kevin Mitchell and Paralympians Stephanie MacDougall and Jennifer McKenzie.