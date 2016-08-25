Maple Ridge Burrards down Victoria Shamrocks to open WLA championship series

On June 12, the last time the Maple Ridge Burrards took on the Victoria Shamrocks at Planet Ice, the Shamrocks came away with a 12-10 victory.

If you are a fan of the Maple Ridge Burrards, chalk one up for the good guys.

The Burrards opened their best-of-seven, Western Lacrosse Association championship series against the Victoria Shamrocks with an 11-6 win Wednesday at Victoria’s The Q Center.

The Burrards played shutdown defence in the second period, holding the Shamrocks scoreless while putting up three goals of their own to take an 8-3 lead into the third period.

The teams exchanged three goals each in the final frame to close out the scoring.

Burrards goaltender Frank Scigliano was outstanding in making 47 saves for the visitors, while Ben McIntosh (two goals, three assists), Jarrett Davis (two goals, two helpers) and Dan Taylor (a goal and six assists) led the Burrards’ attack.

The series shifts to Planet Ice for game two on Friday, with a 6 p.m. opening faceoff.

This series is a rematch of the 2014 WLA final, which the Shamrocks won in five games.

The winner of this series moves on to the Mann Cup national senior A boxla championship against the champions from Ontario.