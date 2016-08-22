Maple Ridge Burrards mission: smash Victoria Shamrocks in WLA final

On June 12, the last time the Maple Ridge Burrards took on the Victoria Shamrocks at Planet Ice, the Shamrocks came away with a 12-10 victory.

It took a few days for the Maple Ridge Burrards to find out, but they now know who their dance partner will be in the Western Lacrosse Association championship series.

The Burrards are facing the Victoria Shamrocks in the best-of-seven set which will not only decide the WLA champions, but also who will represent the west in the Mann Cup senior A national series against the Ontario titleholders.

Maple Ridge will be looking for redemption from 2014, when the Shamrocks upended the Burrards in five games to capture the league playoff title.

Fast forward to this month, and the Burrards finished off the New Westminster Salmonbellies in five games in their best-of-seven WLA semifinal.

The B’s ended the series Aug. 17 with an 11-10 win over the ’Bellies at New West’s Queen’s Park Arena.

Meanwhile, the other semifinal pitting the Shamrocks against the Burnaby Lakers went the full seven, with Victoria winning the decisive match-up 14-11 Sunday at Victoria’s Q Center.

The championship series between the Burrards and Shamrocks began last night (Aug. 24) at The Q Center. The game got underway after The TIMES went to press Wednesday afternoon.

The series continues tomorrow night (Aug. 26) at Planet Ice, with a 6 p.m. game time.

It shifts back to Victoria for game three on Sunday, and the teams return to Planet Ice Tuesday for game four, starting at 7:45 p.m.

If necessary, the series will continue Wednesday, Aug. 31 in Victoria, Friday Sept. 2 in Maple Ridge, and Sunday, Sept. 4 in Victoria.

The series pits the WLA regular season frontrunners, the Shamrocks (14-4) against a Burrards team that ended up third in the standings with an 11-6-1 mark.

The Shamrocks and Burrards played each other three times during the regular season, with Maple Ridge winning their first meeting (12-10 in overtime back June 3) and Victoria taking the next two (12-10 June 12 and 14-8 July 15).

Bye, bye, ’Bellies

While the Burrards downed the Salmonbellies four games to one in their best of seven series, each contest was extremely tight.

Three of the five games were decided by just one goal, and the only decisive win for the Burrards was their 13-9 triumph over the Salmonbellies in the series opener at Queen’s Park on Aug. 9.

In the fifth and ultimately deciding game, the Burrards made the most of their opportunities by finding the net 11 times on 32 shots.

Maple Ridge’s Ben McIntosh snapped a 10-10 tie with the game, and series, winner at the 10:41 mark of the third period.

Fittingly, the game was close throughout, with no more than two goals separating the two teams from start to finish.

McIntosh and Matt Symes each scored twice for the Burrards, who got singles from Connor Goodwin (who added four assists and was named the game’s first star), Dan Taylor, Riley Loewen, Luke Gillespie, Jarrett Davis, Owen Barker, and Aaron Davis.

Mitch Jones scored a hat trick and added two assists for the Salmonbellies in a losing effort.

The series win for the Burrards could be categorized as a bit of an upset, based on the teams’ regular seasono records.

The Salmonbellies finished second in the WLA standings with a 12-4-2 record, with the Burrards ending up third at 11-6-1.