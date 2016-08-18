UPDATED: Maple Ridge Burrards oust New West Salmonbellies, off to WLA final

The Maple Ridge Burrards (white jerseys) finished off the New Westminster Salmonbellies in five games in their best-of-seven, Western Lacrosse Association semifinal series.

Bye, bye, ’Bellies.

The Maple Ridge Burrards ended the New Westminster Salmonbellies’ season Wednesday, beating the ’Bellies 11-10 to win their best-of-seven, Western Lacrosse Association semifinal series in five games.

The victory at New West's Queen’s Park Arena not only lifts the Burrards into the WLA final for the second time in three years, it also gives them some much-needed rest time.

That’s because the other senior A boxla semifinal between the first-place Victoria Shamrocks and plucky Burnaby Lakers is still on, with the Lakers staving off elimination Wednesday by beating the Shamrocks 11-7 at the Q Centre in Victoria.

The ’Rocks lead that best-of-seven series three games to two, and have another chance to finish off the Lakers when the teams meet Friday at Burnaby’s Bill Copeland Arena.

The Burrards will either play a WLA powerhouse in the Shamrocks (who led the league with a 14-4 record during the regular season), or a tough foe in the Lakers (who placed fourth in the WLA standings at 10-7-1).

Burrards head coach Rob Williams said he doesn’t have a preference who the Burrards play in the final.

“To be quite honest, the majority of the time our concern is our systems, not another team’s,” Williams said. “We’re pretty confident with what we bring and that’s all we can really concern ourselves with.”

Motivation, spearheaded by captain Aaron Davis and the leadership group, is never an issue with this Burrards team, Williams said: “We are a passionate hard-working team. This group believes in itself, and it shows, game in and game out.”

As for the Burrards, they may won the series four games to one, but it was extremely tight.

Three of the five games were decided by just one goal, and the only decisive win for the Burrards was their 13-9 triumph over the Salmonbellies in the series opener at Queen’s Park on Aug. 9.

In the fifth and ultimately deciding game, the Burrards made the most of their opportunities by finding the net 11 times on 32 shots.

Maple Ridge’s Ben McIntosh snapped a 10-10 tie with the game, and series, winner at the 10:41 mark of the third period.

“It was a battle back and forth,” Burrards head coach Rob Williams said. “We kind of expected that with them [the Salmonbellies]. “They went with a youthful group and I feel like our exeperience overwhelmed them in the end. We played like a team that has been there before, so to speak.”

McIntosh and Matt Symes each scored twice for the Burrards, who got singles from Connor Goodwin (who added four assists and was named the game’s first star), Dan Taylor, Riley Loewen, Luke Gillespie, Jarrett Davis, Owen Barker, and Aaron Davis.

Mitch Jones scored a hat trick and added two assists for the Salmonbellies in a losing effort.

The series win for the Burrards could be categorized as a bit of an upset, based on the teams’ regular seasono records.

The Salmonbellies finished second in the WLA standings with a 12-4-2 record, with the Burrards ending up third at 11-6-1.