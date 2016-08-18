- Home
Ridge Meadows Flames return to Planet Ice
You wouldn’t know it by the sizzling weather outside, but it’s junior B hockey season again. The Ridge Meadows Flames kick off their pre-season schedule with a home exhibition game versus the Grandview Steelers on Friday.
Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Planet Ice.
The Flames will be looking to improve from last season’s 19-20-2-3 campaign, which placed them fourth in the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s Harold Brittain Conference.
They are coming off a very impressive playoff run that saw the Flames take the Harold Brittain frontrunners, the Mission City Outlaws, to the limit int their best-of-seven series before the Outlaws prevailed.
The Flames are hosting their 11th annual Pre-game Tailgate Party BBQ by donation prior to their Sept. 9 home opener against the Surrey nights.
The event includes live music, prizes, and giveaways.
The BBQ starts at 5:30 p.m.
Game time between the Knights and Flames is 7:30 p.m.