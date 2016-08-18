  • Connect with Us

Ridge Meadows Flames return to Planet Ice

Coming off a thrilling series against the Mission City Outlaws to cap last season, the Ridge Meadows Flames are back on the ice Friday for their first pre-season game.
  • posted Aug 18, 2016 at 9:00 AM

You wouldn’t know it by the sizzling weather outside, but it’s junior B hockey season again. The Ridge Meadows Flames kick off their pre-season schedule with a home exhibition game versus the Grandview Steelers on Friday.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Planet Ice.

The Flames will be looking to improve from last season’s 19-20-2-3 campaign, which placed them fourth in the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s Harold Brittain Conference.

They are coming off a very impressive playoff run that saw the Flames take the Harold Brittain frontrunners, the Mission City Outlaws, to the limit int their best-of-seven series before the Outlaws prevailed.

The Flames are hosting their 11th annual Pre-game Tailgate Party BBQ by donation prior to their Sept. 9 home opener against the Surrey nights.

The event includes live music, prizes, and giveaways.

The BBQ starts at 5:30 p.m.

Game time between the Knights and Flames is 7:30 p.m.

