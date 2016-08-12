Fast times at Pitt Meadows Airport

VCMC Motorsport Club hosts "numerous" competitive autocross events each year at the JIBC YPK driving facility located at the Pitt Meadows Airport, and returns again this weekend.

"While our competitors live all over the Lower Mainland and Washington State, Pitt Meadows has a special place in our hearts as the host community for the races we look so forward to," said Peter Ferrucci, communications director for the VCMC Motorsport Club.

"As a result, we're giving back. Our annual two day race, the Summer Blitz, takes place on Aug. 13th and 14th and we'll be collecting donations for the Friends in Need Foodbank."

Visit the VCMC website for more details.