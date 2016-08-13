UPDATE: Generosity puts young baseball team on Alberta diamond for Western Canadian championships

The Ridge Meadows Bantam AA Royals, all decked out in their BC Baseball team gear, prepared to load the charter bus in the background. They travelled all night to get to the Western Canadian baseball finals in Alberta. Action starts today, and continues through Sunday.

UPDATE SATURDAY:

We're hearing the Bantam AA team won again today, 10-9.

We understand if they win tomorrow, our local Team BC make the finals for the Westerns.

*******

Word late Friday night indicates that the Royals (now known as Team BC) won their first game against Alberta 5-0.

"Go Royals, go Team BC," Ridge Meadows Baseball posted on Instagram.

******

Literally truck full of empty bottles and cans, as well as a donated charter bus made it possible for a team of young Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows ball players to play at the Western Canadian Championships in Alberta starting today.

The Bantam AA Royals are warming up, and preparing to play their hearts out this weekend at the Legion Memorial Ball Park in St. Albert. Winning at the provincials on home turf earlier this month secured the team of 15-year-and-younger ball players a spot in the Western finals start get underway today and run through Sunday.

The team left home at 8 p.m. Wednesday, and arrived in St. Albert, just outside of Edmonton, late Thursday.

The trip, said one parent Maggie Morrison, was possible thanks to a lot of caring people.

Ahead of their departure, the team had a lot of long practices. But they also partnered with coaches and parents to help fundraiser for their trip. As the TIMES previously reported, they needed money to cover the cost of hotel, food, and transportation.

Turns out the transportation was covered. A charter bus, which they travelled to and will return from West Edmonton in was chartered by Baseball BC.

As well, last Saturday they held a community bottle drive, and between that and a GoFundMe page set up by one of the parents, they managed to raise a little more than $3,100 before hitting the Alberta fields.

“The team would like to thank all who contributed,” Morrison said, her 15-year-old son Brendan one of 14 team members who made the trek.

• Stay tuned to The TIMES for find out how the boys do at the Western Canada finals