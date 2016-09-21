RUSKIN REDUX: Politicians mar island appeal

The Surf Motel is located on Dallas Road in Victoria, just down the street from Beacon Hill Park – where decidedly non-vicious dogs romp and play with one another.

Across the road is Ogden Point where the cruise ships dock and disgorge the idle rich.

The rooms in The Surf all have a 180-degree view of the snow-capped Olympic Mountains and the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

You don’t want to leave these rooms; you just want to sit here with your Blue Buck beer – produced locally – and stare at the ocean just across the street, which lulls you into a state of meditative bliss that no drug or yoga class can come close to rivaling.

We have come here to celebrate the Angel Andrew’s birthday and in his case, the journey is half the fun, or more, because the lad loves the ferry, seated outside hoping for a whale sighting while I’m thinking, “if I win the lottery, I’ll have a place on one of those little Gulf Islands.”

Something eternal and life enhancing about the ocean, in spite of those idiots smoking on the deck and tossing their butts into the water.

Tourists are everywhere on Dallas Road, on bikes and buses, being pulled in rickshaws, walking and taking photos.

And if that gets boring they can go to the Oak Bay Marina, buy a bag of fish heads and feed the seals alongside immigrants from Scotland.

There’s not much to dislike in Victoria, except for the politicians.