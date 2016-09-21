TIMES VIEW: Give Earth a little help

TIMES views is an opinion piece written by one of the members of the Black Press editorial team.

Rivers Day is upon us, and along with the family friendly activities and educational events, we are called to do a bit of stewardship.

We haven’t always taken the best care of our waterways. For much of the past, we simply didn’t know any better, or didn’t have any better options. The Fraser River took a lot of abuse – overfishing, waste dumping, dredging or diking without regard to habitat – and some of those scars remain. Local rivers, too, have been diverted or damaged in years past. Some are still in danger.

Fortunately, people have taken a great deal more care and ownership over our waterways in the last few decades.

Their display of kindness towards the rivers and streams, and the wildlife that depends on them, comes in many ways.

This weekend, the Watershed Watch Salmon Society is organizing a work bee to restore an area along the Katzie Slough.

The project is part of a region-wide initiative, called Connected Waters.

It invites us to consider that the whole region is connected. Our local streams flow into the Fraser River by one route or another. Our groundwater pays no attention to municipal borders. Every drop of water that falls (and there’ll be plenty falling this autumn) has to eventually make its way to the Pacific Ocean, where our salmon grow and prepare for their return to spawn.

Introducing people to kindness towards the environment isn’t much of a chore. With the Rivers Day events taking place, kids and adults alike can combine having fun with learning.

This weekend’s events will even feature a small live fishing pond, with rainbow trout.

Kids can try angling for the first time, and be gently taught the lesson that we all have to work to take care of our waterways and fisheries resources.

If we don’t, there won’t be any angling for their own children.

– TIMES