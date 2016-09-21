LETTER: Cyclist appreciates the assistance from Maple Ridge Good Samaritans

If you have an opinion and want to share those views in a letter to the editor, you are more than welcome. Please email, with your name, address, and phone number to editorial@mrtimes.com

Dear Editor,

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, while riding my bicycle on Harris Road in Pitt Meadows around 2 p.m., I was struck and knocked to the ground by a passing car.

I and my bicycle were left sprawled on the pavement in the midst of traffic just metres north of the railroad crossing.

I write to express my appreciation to the several bystanders who witnessed my fall and who rushed to my aid.

Their immediate calls to 9-1-1 and their efforts to assist and comfort me as I lay on the ground should be acknowledged.

Indeed, their decency and kindness in assisting me until emergency personnel arrived on the scene was very much appreciated.

Likewise, the members of the Pitt Meadows Fire Services, B.C. Ambulance Service, and the RCMP who attended the scene within minutes assisted me with professionalism, competence and courtesy.

I could not have received better care.

Fortunately, apart from some bruises and scrapes, I was not seriously injured.

Nonetheless, my appreciation for the assistance rendered to me by members of the public and by the emergency services personnel is heartfelt.

It is uplifting to know that not only do we have first-class emergency responders but that in times of need, members of the public are willing to step forward, too.

Colin S. Campbell, Coquitlam