RUSKIN REDUX:September: A time for reflection and gifts

by Tim Tyler/ Special to The TIMES

Try to remember the kind of September.

Tom Jones lyrics

I love this month; it is my month, the month of my birth and that of the angel Andrew, one of the best birthday gifts ever.

He was supposed to enter the world on my birthday, but arrived a week early – due to complications.

We will celebrate Andrew’s birthday in Victoria, not so much for the city as for the ferry, because he loves to ride on that boat; as a child, he would walk and walk around the deck with yours truly in tow for the entire trip – unless I forced or bribed him with food to sit for a while.

My birthday is always on or about the autumnal equinox, the official beginning of fall, a time of transition and decay, a time to get out the plaid shirts and the sweaters and the scarves – if you are my daughter who loves this time of year, too.

Time to put away the lawnmower, get out the skates and the skis and the other accoutrements of the coming winter.

It is a time to admire the colours of the leaves, have a fire in the backyard, and sit beside it in a lawn chair with a dark beer.

Because “Deep in December, it’s nice to remember the fire of September that made you mellow.”

I am no longer “a young and callow fellow” as I enter the winter of my life in September.

Gifts can be sent care of this newspaper.