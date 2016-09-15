TIMES View: Perspective

TIMES views is an opinion piece written by one of the members of the Black Press editorial team.

This is a community rich in natural resources.

We marvel daily at the beautiful mountain ranges. We are blessed with multiple lakes and rivers. We have countless streams and creeks, and lush green forests of which much of the globe is jealous.

We have a collection of outstanding people who call Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge home – from actors and athletic stars, to those who have made a name for themselves in science and business.

We still support a large proportion of ma-and-pa businesses, and have a stable of incredible volunteers and devoted environmentalists keen on preserving all that has made this community a jewel in the Lower Mainland’s treasure chest.

We have much to be proud of here – a place where many are still proud to call home, proud to work, proud to play, and where they are proud to know and care about and offer aid to our neighbours.

But all that is beautiful about this community is being overshadowed of late by the issue of homelessness, and some of the other elements it’s bringing to the surface.

Maple Ridge is not the new Downtown Eastside.

Like other communities such as Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Vancouver, Victoria, and Langley, the City is struggling for best practices to deal with our homeless – and all the crime, addiction, and mental health issues that come with it.

But we should not pay too much heed to all the naysayers – especially those hiding behind the anonymity of social media – who are painting this community with one big ugly brush. Let’s hope one day they’ll realize that all the energy they’re devoting to hate and fear mongering could be better redirected to positive efforts in this town.

For now, it’s up to us to put this issue in perspective and don’t let it obscure the good that continues to exist within its borders. Let’s not let one negative issue – while important and in need of attention – drown out all the positives.