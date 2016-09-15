LETTER: Slaughter must stop

If you have an opinion and want to share those views in a letter to the editor, you are more than welcome. Please email, with your name, address, and phone number to editorial@mrtimes.com

Dear Editor,

Yet another study reveals Canadians’ disdain for the practice of slaughtering grizzlies to allow “trophies” in the form of severed heads and paws.

Repeatedly, biologists have warned that this practice is not sustainable.

Ten Coastal First Nations have attempted to ban the hunt on their lands.

Statistics reveal that the revenue generated by eco-tourism is five times that of trophy hunting.

The image of Canada is being tarnished, and placed among Third World countries which are so desperate for income that they allow the slaughter of their indigenous species for a few dollars.

The fact this barbaric practice is not acceptable to Canadians is no longer in question.

What is in question, however, is why there is no political will to end trophy hunting.

The grizzly is currently labeled “at risk.”

The federal government has all the scientific evidence to upgrade this rating to “endangered.”

They choose, however, to maintain that “further study” is required.

One is left to assume that there is no plan.

Andree D’Andrea, Maple Ridge