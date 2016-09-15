  • Connect with Us

Opinion

LETTER: Slaughter must stop

If you have an opinion and want to share those views in a letter to the editor, you are more than welcome. Please email, with your name, address, and phone number to editorial@mrtimes.com - illustration
If you have an opinion and want to share those views in a letter to the editor, you are more than welcome. Please email, with your name, address, and phone number to editorial@mrtimes.com
— image credit: illustration
  •  posted Sep 15, 2016 at 10:00 AM

Dear Editor,

Yet another study reveals Canadians’ disdain for the practice of slaughtering grizzlies to allow “trophies” in the form of severed heads and paws.

Repeatedly, biologists have warned that this practice is not sustainable.

Ten Coastal First Nations have attempted to ban the hunt on their lands.

Statistics reveal that the revenue generated by eco-tourism is five times that of trophy hunting.

The image of Canada is being tarnished, and placed among Third World countries which are so desperate for income that they allow the slaughter of their indigenous species for a few dollars.

The fact this barbaric practice is not acceptable to Canadians is no longer in question.

What is in question, however, is why there is no political will to end trophy hunting.

The grizzly is currently labeled “at risk.”

The federal government has all the scientific evidence to upgrade this rating to “endangered.”

They choose, however, to maintain that “further study” is required.

One is left to assume that there is no plan.

Andree D’Andrea, Maple Ridge

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event