LETTER: Addicts greatest burden on society

If you have an opinion and want to share those views in a letter to the editor, you are more than welcome. Please email, with your name, address, and phone number to editorial@mrtimes.com

Dear Editor,

Regarding the dilemma causing much chaos in Maple Ridge by our so-called street people/homeless, it still should, in my opinion, be resolved as to who these people are.

There are the truly homeless, who – through no fault of their own – simply cannot afford housing due to the high cost of rent – all fuelled by greatly inflated real estate prices and ridiculously low minimum wage.

These people require different needs than the mentally challenged, who are for the most part capable of living a relatively normal life with the proper medications and some guidance.

Then there are the addicts who in my opinion are the greatest burden on society.

They steal from us.

They have no respect for themselves or others.

They do not respect other people’s property.

They discard their rigs every where.

And they openly buy and sell drugs.

These people are beyond help.

I do not believe that the taxpayers should be providing them with housing anywhere, unless they agree to attend a treatment program.

If not, they should be excluded from the homeless and mentally challenged people.

They do need help and are deserving of it.

What is the old court house being used for today?

That’s downtown and close to the mayor and RCMP – that’s pretty convenient for every one.

Barry Kazakoff, Maple Ridge