TIMES VIEW: Serving up wellness

Not many people buy sides of beef or full hog carcasses direct from the butcher anymore. In fact, most have no idea what to do with all the meat.

Instead, they prefer to purchase individually wrapped portions of processed meats available at the large grocery stores.

Well, kudos to a pair of Maple Ridge businessmen – Brent Perry and Dan tenBrink – who, when asked, laid down some serious coin to buy a 188-pound pig from Maple Ridge 4-H member Brianna Arsenault during last month’s PNE animal auctions.

It’s not just the financial support they offered for a local 4-H Club member in buying the hog, but moreover it’s their subsequent generosity, that is worthy of acknowledgement.

Requesting only a package of bacon each to put in their freezers, these men turned around and donated the rest of the meat to a good cause.

They gave it back to Arsenault, and a team of fellow community volunteers, who are going to serve up the meat at a charity event designed to raise money for a full-fledged youth wellness centre in Maple Ridge.

So, it turns out, this little piggy has served as the impetus for a fundraiser for youth mental health in this community.

Interesting turn of events.

That in itself is pretty cool. And while event organizers are calling tenBrink and Perry heroes for coming to the aid of local teens in this fashion, they’re not alone in deserving accolades.

The young lady who raised this pig has demonstrated incredible courage in sharing her story (see story, page A13), and great kindness in helping to coordinate the fall fundraising event.

As she knows, from personal experience, Maple Ridge is long overdue for a safe haven where teens struggling with mental health issues can turn for counselling and help to manoeuvre through the maze of existing health care services.

The great thing is, she’s doing something about it.

