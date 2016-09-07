RUSKIN REDUX: Guilt eased through donations

Call me naive, ignorant, unsympathetic, callous, apathetic.

But tell me how I am supposed to react to all these drug overdoses, some of them fatal.

I have no context here.

I drink, daily, a couple beers but it ain’t killing me. Not yet. I can’t relate to snorting cocaine laced with fentanyl, or injecting heroin.

How do these people start?

Peer pressure? Do they get kicked out of the house or leave voluntarily because they can’t stand the parental restrictions? Do they leave school because it’s boring?

They sleep in the woods or in the street, in doorways, in makeshift tents or eventually in a shelter bought and paid for by taxpayers.

Because there are so many of them and they can’t all be placed somewhere else, we plan bigger shelters; people protest, they don’t want these homeless in their neighbourhoods. They steal to get money for drugs.

Am I supposed to care because communities are expected to protect their weakest, most vulnerable citizens?

The few people I talk to generally don’t give a damn about these “drug-addled derelicts.”

My friends have good lives, jobs, caring families. Some of them, like me, I suppose, experience some form of survivors’ guilt: There but for the grace of God, etc.

I admit that I don’t think about the homeless, the drug user, any more than I think about starving children in Africa. I ease my guilt and my ignorance by donating money, by paying taxes. By trusting others to do the right thing.