LETTER: Proud of our Maple Ridge Burrards

Dear Editor,

I’ve been a lacrosse fan since the late ’60s and used to go see the Vancouver Burrards play at Kerrisdale Arena.

The Burrards ended up moving to Kelowna, then Surrey, and have now been here in Maple Ridge for 20 years.

It’s a shame, but I doubt most people in our community have ever been to a game.

People don’t realize the entertainment value that’s right here in our backyard.

The Western Lacrosse Association is home to many of the world’s finest players, but doesn’t get the recognition it should.

Our Maple Ridge team hadn’t won the championship since 1990 and can do it here.

Mike Goodrich, Maple Ridge

(Editor's note: Letter was submitted to The TIMES Aug. 31, before the Burrards defeated the Victoria Shamrocks to win the Western Lacrosse Association title and earn a berth to the Mann Cup national championship.)