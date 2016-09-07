LETTER: Facts amount to frightening future

If you have an opinion and want to share those views in a letter to the editor, you are more than welcome. Please email, with your name, address, and phone number to editorial@mrtimes.com

Dear Editor,

FACT: By the mayor’s own count, 90 non-treated addicts will have been funnelled through the existing 40 bed shelter into homes in our residential areas during the past 12 months.

FACT: The new proposed built facility will have 80 beds – twice as many as the existing shelter has.

RESULT: Once the new facility opens, 180 untreated addicts per year will be transitioning into our residential areas.

FACT: BC Housing will bring in more addicts to take their place in the new building.

They will come from the other 32 nearby areas which do not have their own low barrier housing.

RESULT IN FIVE YEARS: 900 active addicts housed here, and still have 80 addicts in the new building who are waiting their turn.

RESULT IN 10 YEARS: 1,800 addicts housed here, plus the 80 bed facility beds, all waiting their turn.

FACT: This can never end while addicts still exist in B.C., because BC Housing has full control of the facility and they have the right to move anybody they want into it.

The media is starting to “get it” now.

That’s why they have started calling Maple Ridge “the new DTES.”

It is time we “got it,” too.

And actually did something about it.

Is this what we want for our city?

If not, you must make your voice heard! Sign the petition, come to the rally, and regularly email our mayor and council as well as our provincial MLAs and demand that they put a stop to it.

Pat Carlson, Maple Ridge