LETTER: Poem conveys writer’s concern
Editor’s Note: Long-time TIMES reader Don Gehring wrote this poem, hoping to send a message that the proposed housing shelter on Lougheed Highway is not the answer – and that it’s not appropriate to house all these different people, with very different needs, under one roof.
To get his message across, he wrote this:
To Be Free
You want to be free
Then come along with me
There is a small cabin
Down by the Salish Sea
But you must come quickly
That space will go fast
And just like your life
That will soon have passed
There is only one way
For you to come clean
In front of your God
By the purest of streams
From these waters came life
That we have evolved from
Now shining at your feet
In the early morning sun
You want to be free
Then come along with me
There is a small cabin
Down by the Salish Sea
But you must come quickly
That space will go fast
And just like your life
That will soon have passed
Far away from the hell
That has brought you down
You can now rise again
Another life will have begun
Don’t throw this chance
away
Your special gift is here
A new world is arising
Like it never has before
You want to be free
Then come along with me
There is a small cabin
Down by the Salish Sea
But you must come quickly
That space will go fast
And just like your life
That will soon have passed
You want to be saved
There is only one way
Number one a complete break away
New friends then a holiday
Just step away from those
Who speak like they’re friends
Hype you up with drugs
To hasten your life’s end
You want to be free
Then come along with me
There is a small cabin
Down by the Salish Sea
But you must come quickly
That space will go fast
And just like your life
That will soon have passed
Daddy G (Don Gehring), Maple Ridge