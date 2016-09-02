RUSKIN REDUX:Beachgoers, please start recycling

by Tim Tyler / Special to The TIMES

To all those idiots who I saw tossing their soda cans and plastic bottles into the garbage at Whonnock Lake last time I was there: “STOP IT!”

That stuff is recyclable and by not recycling it, you are sending it to the huge landfill in Cache Creek.

I could forgive the children, except for the fact that they are modeling off their ignorant parents.

My intellectually disabled son knows what is recyclable, so there is no excuse for you “normoids,”

Granted, the Whonnock Lake concession has not put out any recycling bins or barrels, from what I could see.

But, that is no excuse.

Take your cans and bottles home, put them back in your cooler or your beach bag!

An enterprising parent willing to put his beer down for a minute and emerge from his 200-square-foot canopy, could give his son or daughter a garbage bag or an empty beer box, and tell them to start collecting recyclables from the garbage bins.

For this little bit of extra effort, they could get a refund in town toward the purchase of the latest video game.

Ordinarily some dude on a bike or pushing a shopping cart would clean up here, but it’s a little far out for those urban recyclers.

In any event, I suspect most of those brats at the lake typically get what they want, without having to search in the trash.

Nevertheless, you’ve been told.

I’m watching you, just like that cute commercial on TV.