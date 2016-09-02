TIMES VIEW: Giving while receiving

TIMES views is an opinion piece written by one of the members of the Black Press editorial team.

A Maple Ridge woman, who won a lottery of sorts last week, has chosen to share some of her windfall with the less fortunate in our community.

Michelle Pabuaya, congratulations and thanks for paying it forward.

Pabuaya was the winner of The TIMES inaugural Shopping Spree 2016 contest.

She had $2,016 dollars to spent at a minimum of 10 participating Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows business in 2,016 seconds.

A portion of that time and that money was spent buying non-perishable food items for the Friends In Need Food Bank.

It was uplifting, to say the least, to see this woman so willing to share.

The first stop on the trip, in fact, was at Langley Farm Market, where she scooped up almost $100 worth of food for the cause.

“Lucky money is good to pass on. It’s good karma,” she told The TIMES.

As we all put summer behind us and prepare to send the little ones back to class next week, this is a perfect time to follow Pabuaya’s lead and remind ourselves there are many in our community in need of help.

For instance, we don’t have to wait until Christmas to consider donating to the food bank.

In fact, September is one of the hardest times of the year for struggling families, and your kindness would go a long ways.

Setting up kids with all the mandatory supplies and program fees can quickly drain even a middle-class family bank account, let alone the pocketbook of a less privileged family.

Let’s pick up where Pabuyaya left off. Let’s consider donating to the food bank or helping with the Salvation Army’s Fill the Van program – which provides backpacks full of new school supplies.

Donations have been slow to come in, but Sally Ann organizers are still hopefully they can assist 250 local families this fall.

They just need some help.