LETTER: Help needed to free Maple Ridge's homeless from their past

Editor’s Note: Long-time TIMES reader Don Gehring wrote this poem, hoping to send a message that the proposed housing shelter on Lougheed Highway is not the answer.

It’s not appropriate to house all these different people, with very different needs, under one roof.

A much more broad approach to care is necessary.

To get his message across, he wrote this poem:

To Be Free

You want to be free

Then come along with me

There is a small cabin

Down by the Salish Sea

But you must come quickly

That space will go fast

And just like your life

That will soon have passed

There is only one way

For you to come clean

In front of your God

By the purest of streams

From these waters came life

That we have evolved from

Now shining at your feet

In the early morning sun

You want to be free

Then come along with me

There is a small cabin

Down by the Salish Sea

But you must come quickly

That space will go fast

And just like your life

That will soon have passed

Far away from the hell

That has brought you down

You can now rise again

Another life will have begun

Don’t throw this chance away

Your special gift is here

A new world is arising

Like it never has before

You want to be free

Then come along with me

There is a small cabin

Down by the Salish Sea

But you must come quickly

That space will go fast

And just like your life

That will soon have passed

You want to be saved

There is only one way

Number one a complete break away

New friends then a holiday

Just step away from those

Who speak like they’re friends

Hype you up with drugs

To hasn’t your life’s end

You want to be free

Then come along with me

There is a small cabin

Down by the Salish Sea

But you must come quickly

That space will go fast

And just like your life

That will soon have passed

Daddy G (Don Gehring), Maple Ridge