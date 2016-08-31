LETTER: Shelter provides privacy

If you have an opinion and want to share those views in a letter to the editor, you are more than welcome. Please email, with your name, address, and phone number to editorial@mrtimes.com

Dear Editor,

To those who are afraid that a staffed building to house our town’s most marginalized population will make the problem worse, give your collective heads a shake.

What I’m hearing is that you prefer the idea of homeless people camping out and openly using drugs where your children might see them.

In a shelter, especially a low-barrier shelter, those who do use are much more likely to do so in relative privacy.

Pushing problems to other neighbourhoods or communities does nothing to address the issue.

Being close to the hospital and other services is key to the success of any program designed to help homeless people. Kudos to our City council, and especially Mayor [Nicole] Read, for their willingness to take action.

Dianne D’Bos, Maple Ridge