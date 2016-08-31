LETTER: Try being more friendly towards ‘them’

If you have an opinion and want to share those views in a letter to the editor, you are more than welcome. Please email, with your name, address, and phone number to editorial@mrtimes.com

Dear Editor,

I am disappointed by our community’s response to those human beings who are homeless and struggling with mental illness or addictions – those people many refer to as “them”.

Those “thems” are somebody’s son or daughter, mother or father, somebody’s uncle or aunt.

They are living, breathing, human beings worthy of our support.

I spent several years working as an employment counsellor in Vancouver’s Downtown east end in the early 2000s.

I worked with “them’” and discovered that not one of the many hundreds of people I had the opportunity to serve had a life goal to be a hooker, or a dream to be a drug dealer, a pimp, or a hooker – not one of them had goals like that.

Each and every person I worked with aspired for a life many of us take for granted. They simply didn’t have the education, the skills, the resiliency, or the family support I was lucky to have when I was down on my luck, unemployed, and broke.

I was blessed to have a family hand or a friend’s support to pull me out of my slump. Many are not so fortunate.

In my tour of duty in the Main and Hastings neighbourhood I met many homeless folks.

Some had a life before the east end as an executive director of a film company, a senior manager of a bank, and they never dreamed they would end up addicted, broke, and homeless.

For those of you who may think it couldn’t happen to you and that you must be some sort of loser to find yourself on the streets, think again.

How would you like to be treated if the roles were reversed and you were the human being – someone’s son or daughter – who was homeless and broken?

Instead of referring to those of us living without a home and are struggling with mental illness or addictions as a “them,” why not say hello to “them” as a person and find out their names.

Instead of trying to get rid of “them,” why not find little ways to be more friendly towards “them”?

It is building relationship with all our community members that will keep us safe, not turning our back on folks who need help and expecting the police to keep our community safe.

Try being a friend.

“They” are not the enemy.

Stephen Garrett, Maple Ridge