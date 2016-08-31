LETTER: Dispelling myths surrounding housing the homeless in Maple Ridge

If you have an opinion and want to share those views in a letter to the editor, you are more than welcome. Please email, with your name, address, and phone number to editorial@mrtimes.com

Dear Editor,

Recently, the city of Maple Ridge was allocated $15 million from the province of British Columbia to create a permanent supportive housing facility for its homeless population. The progress of this desperately needed resource however, has been halted due to public opposition to the plans.

The province’s plans to convert a Maple Ridge motel into a low-barrier shelter were cancelled in response to hundreds of residents who rallied against the proposal.

A new location has now been identified for the shelter, at 21375 Lougheed Highway. Local petitions, letters to the editor of local papers, and media coverage have exploded in opposition to the proposed shelter.

Many of the messages shared through these platforms have been plagued with misinformation.

Unfortunately this campaign has perpetuated a number of fictions surrounding housing, homelessness, addictions and mental illness in our community. So what are the myths and what are the facts?

Myth #1: Low barrier housing perpetuates crime and the use of illegal drugs

Tenants in low barrier housing have exactly the same rights and responsibilities as every other tenant in the province (e.g. paying rent, not destroying property, etc.). Scientific studies consistently show that low barrier programs are more likely to attract clients, engage them in treatment programs, and minimize drop-out rates.

People are more likely to reduce drug use and stay in treatment long-term when they are able to participate in decisions surrounding their health, housing, and treatment. Low-barrier housing models offer this option.

The abstinence-based housing programs available across the Lower Mainland are not low barrier and are not reducing the number of homeless people in Maple Ridge. These services place harsh restrictions on access to housing, and those that are not ready for abstinence are left behind, and remain on the street.

Myth # 2. Adding a shelter to a neighbourhood where drug use and crime already exist will increase the visibility of these activities

On the contrary, evidence consistently shows that providing safe spaces for people to become more stable reduces drug use and crime. Housing the homeless in a government funded and operated housing facility, rather than on the streets in proximity to local businesses and homes presents a much safer option for everyone.

In addition, the provision of low-barrier housing is much more cost-effective than leaving people without homes, at approximately $100 as compared to $150 daily per individual.

Myth # 3. Community consultation will result in the proposal of a feasible site

In Maple Ridge there has been public opposition to the homeless living anywhere that has been proposed to date. Those with the loudest voices of opposition are those that reside or have businesses in close proximity to the proposed housing site.

It seems then, that as long as the site is in proximity of the homes or businesses of residents of Maple Ridge, it will not be possible for a community consultation to identify a site that residents are supportive of.

It is senseless to hold up the development of a shelter in favour of an eventual public consultation that, given the current public atmosphere, has limited potential for a constructive outcome.

While we engage in consultation, those most vulnerable continue to be exposed to risks. This delay is not only illogical and unproductive, but given the present public health state of emergency in BC surrounding overdoses, it is fatal.

Myth #4. It’s about us

Thus far, the majority of the opposition to the proposed shelter at 21375 Lougheed Highway has been focused on the negative implications residents expect for themselves, their businesses, and their families.

Instead of focusing on us, we should consider all members of our community, including those for whom the proposed housing would have positive implications.

For many, health and quality of life will be vastly improved, for others being properly housed and supported will make the difference between life and death.

Now is the time to exercise compassion and empathy, and return to the bigger picture. The topic at hand is the location of a shelter for our community’s most vulnerable citizens.

Maybe this time, it’s not about us as individuals, but about us as a community, all of us.

Heather Palis

PhD Candidate, School of Population and Public Health, UBC





