LETTER: Partnership all about profit

Dear Editor

I couldn’t agree more with the sentiments expressed by Pat Gibbs [MP’s townhall consultation a sham, July 28 Letters, The Times].

The “investor rights” provisions in the proliferation of trade deals, such as the Trans Pacific Partnership, is nothing short of a scam.

The whole point of these deals is to give corporations the power to increase their profits. These trade deals permit corporations to sue governments whenever they feel that governments are impinging upon their “rights” to greater profits.

Corporations have used their pursuit of greed to offshore millions of jobs in the developed world to third world and developing countries.

About the only good manufacturing jobs that are left in Canada are those that are still in the ground, like oil and gas and mining.

For Dan Ruimy’s point man, Mr. Lamatti, to suggest that these corporate “rights” are synonymous with the rights of regular citizens is egregious in the extreme. Corporations have been given these rights by compliant governments and now Mr. Lamatti says we can’t take them away?

Nice shell game, Mr. Lamatti, but more and more people from Canada to the U.S. and Europe are no longer buying this nasty little business of their jobs being sacrificed on the altar of corporate greed.

Michael Sather, Maple Ridge