LETTER: Trump comparison bugs reader

Dear Editor,

I started to read with special interest Mr. Bob Groenveld’s article because….well, I admit that based on his previous articles I am biased against his extreme ideological leftist views which eventually lead him from any topic he is with to politics and bashing the sides he must hate.

What do spiders and apple maggots have to do with Donald Trump, you may ask? [O, what a tangled web, Odd Thoughts, Aug. 18 The TIMES].

I would not have been able to answer that question but, just ask columnist Bob Groeneveld, he is very resourceful and he will figure it out for you.

I admire his ability to come up with the parallel between the above two subjects by comparing his fear of spiders by stating, “…and my irrational fear is no excuse to behave like an American under Donald Trump’s spell.”

Wow, that is a real jump.

I happen to support Mr. Trump, although I may not agree with every personal attack or little irrelevant statement he made but in my estimation any directional policy statement (the big ones which count) he made makes sense to me. But, that is just me, I try to look at things rationally not emotionally, which may not be the case for Mr. Groeneveld.

I can only give one advice to Mr. Groeneveld whether he will take it or not: do not use this kind of non-relevant, non-logical, overly exaggerating associations because he just might lose credibility.

The readers are smart and can figure it out for themselves that this type of extreme ideology does not always fit with any situation. This situation was one of them.

Steve Fekete, Maple Ridge