Opinion

RUSKIN REDUX: Old Maple Ridge pool still dandy

Tim Tyler - TIMES files
Tim Tyler
— image credit: TIMES files
  • posted Aug 25, 2016 at 1:00 PM

by Tim Tyler
Special to The TIMES

To the folks who have been casting aspersions on the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre following a one-day closure due to a hygiene incident, I have two words for you: “crap happens.”

Some kid can’t make it to the washroom or a diaper breaks – so, it is clear the pool so a junior lifeguard can take the net and remove the offending material, after which they close it down for a day to allow things to return to normal.

This occurs several times a year, but to go on a rant about the gross and disgusting conditions is a bit of an overreaction.

I have been going to the leisure centre for 25 years, and have never contracted a rash, a sore, or an illness.

The change rooms can get a tad wet and messy, which will happen when kids – primarily – do not obey the rules, and flail towels and wet swim suits about.

I find the dressing rooms and the washrooms reasonably clean, considering the traffic.

I find leisure centre staff polite and accommodating, lifeguards extremely competent, and maintenance staff hard working and diligent.

This is a wonderful place to work out or relax in the hot tub,  steam room, or sauna. It is a 35-year-old facility that needs upkeep and repair certainly, but one that meets the needs of its clients.

I would not live anywhere that did not have such a facility.

You don’t like it, take yourself to a private facility where you will often pay more for less.

– Editor’s Note: Just after penning this column, Tyler heard of another apparently incident at the pool. “Maybe they should ban these kids who can’t control their bowels,” he quipped.

