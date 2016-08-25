TIMES VIEWS: Good deed donation bins turn deadly

TIMES views is an opinion piece written by one of the members of the Black Press editorial team.

The donation bins that have popped up all across the Lower Mainland during the last few years have attracted a lot more donations – but at the same time they have drawn a lot of complaints.

There have been issues with the fact that they are unsightly, that they attract garbage dumping, and that some of them don’t necessarily support local charities – or any charity at all.

But the most alarming thing about these bins is that people have become stuck in them, and in fact some have died, as a result.

On Tuesday, a man was found deceased and stuck in a donation bin in Surrey. Same thing happened back in 2015, when Maple Ridge’s Anita Hauck died after becoming trapped in a bin in Pitt Meadows.

Sadly, there are more cases around North America of similar incidents.

More common, but less reported, is the fact that every few weeks or months, firefighters have to rescue someone trapped in a bin somewhere in the Lower Mainland.

The bins are unmonitored and are often in areas that have little foot traffic at night.

Homeless people trying to extract an item of clothing or a blanket find themselves trapped and without any way to signal for help.

If the makers of the bins won’t adjust the designs to make them safer, local municipalities ought to lay out some more ground rules to prevent future tragedies.

We’d suggest that either the bins be re-designed for safety, or they should be locked overnight.

It’s often during the night that victims get stuck, and if no one sees them, tragedy can strike.

The donation bins were intended to help raise money for charity, not to become an ongoing hazard.

Let’s do our part. Don’t stop donating. Please keep giving. Just refuse to drop off donations in these bins until safety regulations change. It rarely takes much more effort, if any, to drop donations at a charity of choice.

– TIMES