LETTER: RainCity has 'successful' operation in Coquitlam

Dear Editor,

Re: [Maple Ridge should look to Coquitlam before proceeding with homeless shelter, Aug. 19, The TIMES online].

As a resident of Coquitlam, I would not ordinarily comment on a letter in the Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows TIMES, but as it presents misinformation and casts aspersions on the shelter & transitional housing facility at 3030 Gordon Ave. in Coquitlam, I feel I must set the record straight.

I have chaired the Tri-Cities Homelessness & Housing Task Group since 2006.

Eight years of advocacy for a permanent shelter in the Tri-Cities to replace our over-the-winter mat-based program was rewarded in mid-December, 2015 when the 3030 Gordon Ave. facility opened its doors to the Tri-Cities’ homeless.

When early on in the development process RainCity was selected by BC Housing to develop and operate 3030 Gordon Ave., I was pleased BC Housing had chosen an organization with an excellent record of community engagement and neighbourhood impact management.

Nothing I have seen to date since opening eight months ago has changed my mind.

Any low-barrier shelter will house persons whose needs have not yet been met in the community, and clearly there will be an impact from time to time both inside and outside the facility. The duty of the shelter operator is to respond to and manage these impacts in a timely fashion to limit disruption to the community and prevent further impacts.

I have continually been impressed by the quick response of RainCity Housing – with openness and lack of defensiveness - to the concerns that have been expressed by neighbours since the shelter opened. And clearly a low-barrier shelter will have less impact on a community than tent cities which spring up when a low-barrier shelter is not available.

The person who pulled out plants in front of a business, defecated in its parking lot and cut herself and spread her blood on the side of a car was a homeless woman who was a fixture in the Tri-Cities for the last several years and known for her egregious behaviour - well before construction had started on 3030 Gordon Ave.

RainCity had hoped that shelter and care would help her to leave these behaviours behind, but when that didn’t happen they developed a plan in concert with the RCMP which saw this person eventually removed from the street. Without RainCity’s involvement, I expect she would still be harassing the neighbourhood.

Further, the statement about many of the residents being hit by vehicles is not factual, and RainCity has implemented an ongoing clean-up program to remove the needles that are found in communities with and without shelters.

And low barrier shelters do work.

Real-life proof are the 51 shelter tenants in the first three months of operation who benefitted from the services available at 3030 Gordon Ave. and moved on, either into addiction recovery programs or housing. Come and have a look for yourself – RainCity staff at 3030 Gordon Ave. will be happy to show you around.

Sandy Burpee, Coquitlam