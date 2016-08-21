LETTER: 'We are all Nimbys'

If you have an opinion and want to share those views in a letter to the editor, you are more than welcome. Please email, with your name, address, and phone number to editorial@mrtimes.com

Dear Editor,

I am so tired of hearing this acronym.

People throw it around in an effort to stop meaningful conversation in its tracks.

It doesn’t matter whether my ideas are grounded in fact, whether there is community support or whether I have personal experiences to share.

Throw out the term 'NIMBY' and now I am a bad person and you should stop listening to anything I have to say. You have given me a label so now I should shut up.

I believe we are all Nimbys to some degree. I embrace this because I try not to be a hypocrite. There are things that each and every one of us would not want in our backyard, our neighbourhoods, or our communities.

Just a few of the things that I don’t want in my backyard are:

A nuclear power plant

A sewage treatment facility

A garbage dump

A cell tower

A hydro power station

A grow operation (legal or otherwise)

A maximum security prison

That is not to say that they do not have purpose and benefit society in some way or another. I am just saying that I don’t want to live beside them.

Another thing that I do not want to see in my community is a low-barrier homeless shelter (especially beside a daycare). It is not because I do not have compassion. It is not because I do not understand the matter of addiction. It is because I do not believe that low-barrier works for the people that it is meant to support. And yes, it also does not work for the neighbours and businesses that must share the same environment.

That does not make me ignorant.

Somebody tried to throw the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in my face recently (online of course because we are all so brave behind our keyboards). I believe that these rights apply to all of us equally including:

Fundamental Freedoms 2. Everyone has the following fundamental freedoms: (a) freedom of conscience and religion; (b) freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media of communication; (c) freedom of peaceful assembly; and (d) freedom of association.

This also means you are allowed to your opinion and you can call me a Nimby. If I acknowledge it though maybe I take the power away from your label and you will stop using it as a way to take away my right to express myself.

I am a Nimby. Let the hateful comments begin.

Christine Bickle, Maple Ridge

Editor's Note: 'NIMBY' stands for "Not in my back yard."

